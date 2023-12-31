Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his weekly column for The Indian Express, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram asserts that despite many precedents, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government "dug its heels in and refused to budge," when the opposition demanded a statement after the Parliament security breach on 13 December.

Chidambaram says that in a parliamentary system, since the Executive already has the majority, it is a given that they'll pass legislations, but doing so without debate or discussions, and by suspending opposition MPs, is a matter of concern.