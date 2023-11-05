Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Keep the chai, forget the paper. Read the best opinion and editorial articles from across the print media on Sunday View.
Senior journalist Karan Thapar, in his column for the Hindustan Times, describes the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the besieged enclave of Gaza, where an intense bombing campaign has given way to a military invasion. Thapar describes reports of collapsing hospitals in Gaza, both from massive overcrowding as well as the dried-up fuel and electricity supply, jeopardizing the functioning of critical healthcare equipment. He also notes the sweeping nature of the bombing campaign undertaken by Israel, reproducing a quote a Palestinian made to the BBC: "People are not asking where we can go to be safe. They are asking where we want to be when we die". Nevertheless, Thapar also perceives some flickers of hope, in the popular protests in London, and the Jewish-led demonstrations in New York calling for a ceasefire.
He also commends the stridently anti-establishment posture of the well-respected Haaretz newspaper during the war, calling out its own government repeatedly over failures and military excesses. Thapar notes the unyielding stances taken by the Haaretz newspaper, during a military conflict, demonstrating that Israel is at least a "democracy for its Jewish citizens". In India, Thapar fears, "such editorials and op-eds could invite charges of sedition and terrorism".
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram delves into the caste census debate by advocating a middle-of-the-road path, in his article in The Indian Express. While backing the demand for the census, in line with the stated party policy, Chidambaram also laments that the caste reservation might spell the end of the dream for a casteless society. Yet, we must keep striving for that goal, particularly in our interpersonal interactions, he argues. In particular, he celebrates, what he suggests is the increasing trend of inter-caste marriages, and the dilution of caste identification. Chidambaram encourages certain positive trends he has observed, such as fewer educated young people identifying with their caste, as an offset to the politics of caste reservation.
In The Hindu, G Sampath writes about the power and influence that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) wields in the domestic politics of the United States, as well as in global politics, as evident in the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. AIPAC, which was founded in 1954, has quickly gone from being a lobbying group representing less than three per cent of America’s population (Jews), to enjoying the kind of authority that can determine many presidential decisions. The group has been able to achieve this level of political and financial clout through a three-pronged approach: developing a vast number of grassroots activists which help profile every political contender on the basis of their stance on Israel, creating an array of political affairs committees (PACs) which organise campaign funds for pro-Israel candidates, and finally, by adopting a bi-partisan approach and funding both Democrat and Republican politicians who are pro-Israel.
As Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy’s comment about the need for youngsters in the country to increase their productivity and work 70-hours-a-week, has gone viral, teacher and columnist Rahul Jayaram writes in the Deccan Herald that several Indians do actually work for those many hours and perhaps even longer, but may not accrue the benefits that Murthy is referring to. Jayaram argues that many Indians, including blue-collar workers, are incredibly smart and work tremendously hard, but may not reach great heights due to a number of factors, such as not sharing the same social location as that of Murthy. Moreover, how much one can earn through 70 hours of work every week is also contingent on which sector they are employed in, as some are innately better-paying, while others aren’t.
Researcher and writer Chakshu Roy, in his column for The Indian Express, interrogates the intersection of cricket with the world of politics and policy. Roy takes the case of the three supposed favorites at this stage of the World Cup — Australia, South Africa and India. Roy strings in a variety of fascinating anecdotes to illustrate the varied ways through which sports can intrude on politics, and vice versa. For instance, Roy recounts the recent amendment to the Australian citizenship law, empowering the immigration ministers to make exceptions for certain foreign-born individuals, in terms of expediting their path to citizenship. Among this class of exceptions are cases relating to "international cricket competition". Roy explains that the urgency of the passage of the amended Citizenship law helped provide Fawad Ahmad, a 30-year-old refugee from Pakistan, with an Australian passport in time for the coming Ashes. Roy also discusses the passage of the ‘Prevention of Apartheid in Sports, 1998’ bill in the Indian Parliament, joining the global structure of sanctions against apartheid South Africa, as well as the tour of South Africa to India in 1991, the latter's first cricket tour post-apartheid.
Saima Wazed, the newly elected South Asia regional director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) is facing criticism and backlash on account of being a product of ‘nepotism’ and ‘privilege’, given that she is Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s daughter. While Wazed has dismissed the criticism as being sexist and dismissive of her lengthy experience in the field of public health, Arun Devnath writes in The Hindu that it is a fact that she has gained immense leverage and access on multiple counts because of her association with the Bangladesh PM. This would inevitably have helped her by allowing a ring-side view to the multiple political issues at play when it comes to public health.
Columnist Tavleen Singh, in a piece for The Indian Express, argues for the restoration of statehood in Kashmir, and for expediting the start of the electoral process. She places her argument within the larger geo-political context of the Israel-Gaza war, and its perceived spillover effect in Kashmir. Singh recalls that the echoes of the second intifada (a popular resistance movement of Palestinians that roughly extended from 2000-2004) were heard in increased unrest in Kashmir. Singh fears that the offshoots of "peace and prosperity in the Valley" that she describes to have seen in her recent visit, might turn out to be more fragile than is imagined. Thus, she favours the resumption of the normal political process and a freer media environment, to help relax tensions and thus to preclude the possibility of an "explosion".
Writing for the Deccan Herald, banker TCA Ranganathan argues that a graded levy of taxes on carbon emission may just be the way to ensure the ever-increasing pollution in Indian cities and towns can be controlled. A grand total of 39 Indian cities appear in the list of the world’s 50 most polluted cities. Ranganathan believes this isn’t just hurting the health and wellness of Indians, but that such a statistic could also scare away future clients and investors. One way to reduce the pollution prevalent in the country’s large cities is to enhance the attractiveness and quality of the lower-tier towns and cities to decongest the bigger ones. To do this, an implementation of a taxation system could eventually lead to voluntary decongestion.
Last week’s incident of multiple explosions at a convention organised by the Jehovah’s Witnesses in the town of Kalamasssery in Kerala’s Kochi district, has brought the Christian group into the spotlight. In this piece in The Hindu, G Krishnakumar writes how the Jehovah’s Witnesses have long endured being seen as anomalies and outsiders not just by society in general, but also by other Christian groups. This may be due to the fact that they do not believe in the Christian Trinity, do not celebrate Christmas because of its “pagan origins”, do not accept blood transfusions owing to their belief that the Old and New Testaments command to abstain from blood, and also don’t participate in several national celebrations and events. But this doesn’t mean that the group has not expressed its respect for the government or the country; they are a minority with limited political representation. The accused, who surrendered soon after the blasts in which three were killed, described himself as a ‘non-serious’ member of the group for nearly 16 years, and said that he was trying to teach a lesson to them for being “anti-national”.
