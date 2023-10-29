Home Opinion Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You
Wars That Have No Rules
Writing for The Indian Express, Congress leader P Chidambaram questions the purpose of war in the context of the geopolitical conflicts unfolding at Gaza and Ukraine, respectively. He calls out the United Nations as an "impotent body" that has "failed in its goals of saving generations from the scourge of war and of ensuring that armed force is not used."
"If wars may be called civilised, ancient wars were indeed civilised and fought according to some rules. Not in the modern age. The two wars that are being fought today between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and the Hamas are particularly brutal wars."
P Chidambaram, for The Indian Express
From Hollywood Drama to Indian Politics: The Public Scrutiny of Mahua Moitra Amid Scandal
Writing for Economic Times, columnist Rajyasree Sen rebukes the Indian media for the character assassination of Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra while maintaining that the bribery allegations levelled against the Lok Sabha MP are serious. Outlining how social media discourse around the scandal has perpetuated misogynistic stereotypes, she also says that it is a "lesson in why one must choose one's partner wisely."
"In a country like India, where even rape victims are often shamed in public, it is pathetic that one of the main criticisms of Moitra is that she was drinking and smiling next to a man she is not married to and wearing something other than a sari. One cannot turn on any news channel without being deafened by screaming moral high ground-standing anchors conflating Moitra's fraternising with a man while drinking, with the cash-for-question case."
Rajyasree Sen, for Economic Times
Freedom vs Unfreedom
In her piece for The Indian Express, columnist Tavleen Singh opines that campaign fever is yet to grip her ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in five key states. Expressing her apathy, she points out that the only redeeming quality of the election season is the preservation of India's values such as democracy and freedom.
"Democracy does not just mean holding regular elections. It means making sure that every Indian feels free to demand that the fundamental rights guaranteed to him in our Constitution are respected. These rights include the right to criticise our political leaders and the right to speak out when injustice is done."
Tavleen Singh, for The Indian Express
Freedom’s Not Just Another Word for Nothing Left To Lose
Entrepreneur Ateesh Tankha, for Economic Times, offers a personal anecdote to demonstrate why peace remains a forlorn hope in Israel and Palestine. He prophesises that the latest round of conflict in the region is "likely to end badly" as peace is contingent on freedom and the cause of freedom "continues to be morally and relentlessly unambiguous."
"The unfolding human disaster has been reviled, justified, and ignored by such concerns as Iran's clandestine involvement, Hamas' growing militancy, and Gaza's inertia to change. All these assumptions may be correct. And yet, governments silently postpone their condemnation of unscrupulous oppression, while loudly expressing their censure for an indefensible act of violence."
Ateesh Tankha, for Economic Times
Hunger Is Real, Do Not Mock It
In their piece for The New Indian Express, Congress party members Navika Harshe and Salman Soz criticise Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani's joking dismissal of the Global Hunger Index's latest rankings. They claim that Irani's characterisation of the GHI rankings was misleading, and go on to emphasise the need to address India's poverty and hunger issues (rather than trivialise them).
"Comparing her own eating habits with actual hunger experienced by millions is an extremely insensitive statement for a minister to make. A government that does not conduct a basic census, that hides inconvenient data, and that has introduced some of the biggest opaque fundraising schemes such as electoral bonds and PM CARES is doing a disservice to the country. The government ignores India’s poverty and hunger at its own peril."
Navika Harshe and Salman Soz, for The New Indian Express
Live-In Is in No Sin
Filmmaker Leher Kala, for The Indian Express, examines how romantic partnerships outside of marriage continue to carry a negative perception across Indian society. Somewhat alarmed by the recent observations made by the Allahabad High Court on live-in relationships, she argues that "time together before marriage can only help in making an informed choice."'
"In India, unfortunately, those willing to transgress prevalent social norms to cohabit are more likely to be viewed as wildly frivolous, rather than a thoughtful precursor to taking a really big step. In fact, in many Mumbai housing societies, live-ins have a hard time finding apartments to rent."
Leher Kala, for The Indian Express
Dogs of War
In his piece for The Telegraph, political commentator Mukul Kesavan scrutinises the "Western doublespeak" that has emerged in the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas war. He challenges an article published in The Economist that batted for the relocation of Gazans to Egypt, calling it "so disingenuous that it couldn’t have been parodied by The Onion."
"The ethnic cleansing of Palestinian Arabs helped create modern Israel. The idea that the coerced displacement of Gaza’s Palestinians via violent bombardment into refugee camps in Egypt is a reasonable solution to the present crisis is grotesque. The fig leaf The Economist proposes for this act of naked ethnic cleansing is that this exile would be temporary. The US, Israel and well-meaning Arab states would guarantee this. And pigs have wings."
Mukul Kesavan, for The Telegraph
The Delicate Dance of State Duopolies
Political commentator Radhika Ramaseshan, for The New Indian Express, highlights the emergence of duopolies in Congress-ruled states which, she says, have become "stomping grounds for their leaders to play cut-throat politics, realise ambitions, unleash egos and allow vested interests to run riot."
"Rajasthan classically illustrates the aftermath of a skewed power balance between the Congress’s centre and the state CM who has spent the best part of his tenure battling Pilot. Elections are a crunch time for the Congress—unlike the BJP, where nominations are highly centralised with little or no role for the central election committee and the central parliamentary board— in that the party’s duopoly has to prove its worth in selecting nominees. Pilot has consistently clamoured for cancelling tickets to MLAs facing corruption allegations and it seems the brass has gone along."
Radhika Ramaseshan, for The New Indian Express
In Defense of Mohammed Nawaz
Commenting about South Africa's thrilling one-wicket win over Pakistan at the 2023 ICC World Cup, TheTimes of India's Chidanand Rajghatta offers his empathy and support to all-rounder Mohammed Nawaz – who bowled the last over of the match.
"Just for a moment though, recognize the courage it must have taken for Nawaz to agree to bowl the last over. Could he have refused and pointed to Osama Mir or Iftikhar Ahmed, Babar’s two other options? Could he have reminded Babar of the MCG debacle? Maybe. But he did not. He was brave enough to risk falling on the sword."