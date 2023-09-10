Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

"As little as a year ago, digital public infrastructure was a term that was used by very few outside of a wonkish niche at the intersection of technology and public policy. It was regularly confused with digital public goods and the full extent of all that it encompassed was poorly understood. By the end of India’s G20 presidency, not only has the term cemented its place in the global policy lexicon, but many concepts that undergird its deployment have been endorsed by the most powerful nations of the world."

Rahul Matthan, for Hindustan Times