Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

"Irregular rainfall, intense rainfall, landslides, heatwaves, pest attacks – all fingerprints of climate change – are expected to become more common going forward. We must adapt, as the climate will continue to change. Other factors – low yield, too many middlemen, tomato rot, damage and loss between farm and fork – only serve to expose tomato production even further to the talons of a wayward climate, increasing price volatility. Streamlining the supply chain, like some startups are doing, would help. Substituting the finicky tomato with our native, hardier-by-far tamarind, as many are doing, can also help."

Mridula Ramesh, for The Times of India