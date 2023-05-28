Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

"The attempt of the BJP government, it is alleged, is to claim the lost Chola era glory & legacy of the Hindu rulers. Sengol, the historic sceptre considered a symbol of power & justice will therefore be showcased in the new Parliament building near the speaker’s seat, clearly indicating that the government is attempting to reclaim the legacy of the Chola rulers, the Hindu dynasty that commanded a powerful Navy during their reign & had an empire expanding up to the present-day South-East Asia."

Dr Prashant Prabhakar Deshpande, for The Times of India