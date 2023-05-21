Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Author Vishwajyoti Ghosh, in his column for The Economic Times, writes that the Pink Slip is the new predator virus in town as the epidemic of the Great Layoffs (TGL) has followed The Great Resignation, a phenomenon which was pervasive last year. Although, Ghosh adds, that TGL is not a new and unknown concept and has been happening since the turn of the Century, only then it was quieter and more covert because of the absence of social media.