Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, in his weekly column for The Indian Express, discusses in detail the "distress" India's economy is facing and its implications on national security, infrastructure spending, welfare measures and poverty reduction.
Using the figures of the National Statistics Office (NSO), Chidambaram compares the average growth rate in ten years of the BJP government's rule to that achieved under UPA-I and UPA-II.
Over the past month, the world’s attention has been on what is described as the Israel-Hamas war. In his column for Hindustan Times, senior journalist Karan Thapar lists out seven questions on the conflict, which he believes will help understand the issue.
"Israel has said “obliterating” Hamas is its goal. But at what cost? Is there a level of death and destruction that will satisfy Israel’s quest for punishment or retribution?" asks Thapar.
In his piece for Deccan Chronicle, former diplomat Pavan K Varma discusses how the Opposition has chosen Caste census as its new plank to spearhead its campaign ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
Such surveys have no scientific or constitutional validity, since only the Union government has the power to conduct a census, Varma argues.
"There is no audit of the data, nor is the methodology known, and already sub-castes within OBCs and EBCs are questioning the numerical strength ascribed to them," Varma says.
"India has an anti-pollution legislation which isn’t being enforced mainly because no standards have been set by pass-the-buck politicians. Politics is poison. Politics over pollution is lethal," writes senior journalist and columnist Prabhu Chawla for The New Indian Express.
"Publicity-hungry NGOs and their elitist bosses ghoulishly feast on the misery for their own purpose by holding seminars and raising funds for foreign junkets; ostensibly in search of a viable pollution solution," he writes.
With the on-going conflict between Israel and Palestine, and the upcoming Assembly elections in five states, Columnist Tavleen Singh, in her piece for The Indian Express, talks about a "gloomy time" she faces during Diwali this year.
While Singh says that in Gaza, it was "heartbreaking to see children dying for reasons they cannot understand," she reiterates that Hamas is the "reason" for the suffering of Palestinians.
With Afghanistan failing to make it to the knock-out stage of the ICC World Cup 2023, sports commentator Ayaz Menon, in his column for Times of India, writes on how the major cricket boards needed to expand the global footprint of the sport more equitably.
At a holistic level, countries like Afghanistan, the Netherlands, Ireland, Scotland, remain starved of opportunity in the sport, believes Menon.
"The goal of policy ought to be to allow people to enjoy Diwali with firecrackers if they so wish while reducing the damage to the environment. Yes, this is possible," writes Nitin Pal, director of Takshashila Institution, an independent centre for research in public policy, for the Times of India.
While taking decisions related to firecracker ban across India, one must avoid "usual bad policy reflexes," Pal says.
Pal lists three solutions: One, leave firecracker regulation to state governments, municipalities and gram panchayats. Two, the regulations have to give time for transition. Three, a number of policy levers should be used to change how Indians produce, sell and use firecrackers.
Last week, the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee adopted its draft report on quid pro allegations levelled against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.
"It’s the oldest tactic in the world; defame a woman by throwing some totally random mud because in this viral age, some of it is bound to stick. All it took was casting character aspersions with queries bordering on innuendo, about hotel bills and travel expenses," writes columnist Leher Kala for The Indian Express.
Kala writes on how Moitra is hardly the first politician to face allegations of corruption, but points out how luxury accessories, usually associated with "nouveau riche socialites in Delhi and Mumbai", have become "de rigueur" in political circles.
As 2023 marks the 200th year of Indian Tamils arriving in Sri Lanka, author and columnist Gopalkrishna Gandhi, in his piece for Hindustan Times discusses how their stories of exile, exclusion and expulsion holds lessons for India.
"'Prospective repatriates' in Sri Lanka had their Indian passports on them – an extraordinary document of identity. Those who feel estranged or are dislocated within the country need an identity-guarantor to cling to. We cannot be refugees in our own country, our home cannot be a camp," he writes.
