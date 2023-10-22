Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his column for The Indian Express, C Raja Mohan argues that India has much to lose -- on the security and political front -- if the current conflict between Israel and Palestinian extremist group Hamas explodes into a larger regional war.

He states that there is a need for India to strengthen the moderate voice of the Palestinian Authority (PA) against Hamas, support reconciliation between Israel and PA, and promote a wider coalition of moderate states in the Middle East to safeguard India's long-term prospects in the region.