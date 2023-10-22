Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Keep the chai, forget the paper. Read the best opinion and editorial articles from across the print media on Sunday View.
In his column for The Indian Express, C Raja Mohan argues that India has much to lose -- on the security and political front -- if the current conflict between Israel and Palestinian extremist group Hamas explodes into a larger regional war.
He states that there is a need for India to strengthen the moderate voice of the Palestinian Authority (PA) against Hamas, support reconciliation between Israel and PA, and promote a wider coalition of moderate states in the Middle East to safeguard India's long-term prospects in the region.
He adds that Israel's continuous strides in Palestinian enclaves risks Tel Aviv's isolation in the international community and that an invasion of Gaza will only lend greater legitimacy to Hamas.
In his column for The Times of India, Rohin Bhatt writes about the Supreme Court's recent verdict where it declined to legalise same-sex marriage and left it upon the Parliament and state governments to decide if non-heterosexual unions can be legally recognised.
Bhatt says that the 366-page judgment is filled with platitudes, sympathy, pinkwashing, and the difficulties that queer persons face in their lives.
Bhatt adds that even though some people have found relief in the fact that they have not lost anything, or are not worse off than before, but he feels let down because queer people were promised equal citizenship.
In his column for The Indian Express, Suhas Palshikar writes why conducting a caste survey isn't enough and why it needs to be backed by changes in public policy on matters of social justice. He states that though caste census in Bihar has invoked excitement on the political front, it suffers from many lacunae.
For instance, Palshikar says that the caste census tells us that Other Backward Classes (OBCs) account for more than 60 percent of Bihar's population but it does not tell us which caste has what numbers and the backwardness of these groups is still something to be defined, debated and measured.
Palshikar writes that it is necessary to insist on publication of all data — particularly data on socio-economic conditions of caste groups and that communities trapped in menial work, traditional occupations and precarious employment need to be identified.
In his column for The Times of India, Chidanand Rajghatta argues that had Virat Kohli not been so keen on his century in the Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh last week so as to delay winning a game sooner, India could have caught up with New Zealand, which has the same number of wins as India but is on top of the table because of a better net run rate.
Rajghatta goes on to say that it is possible that the "Virat-Rahul caper" will not have any bearing on the fortunes of the Indian cricket team but it will be a selfless, team-first approach that will be remembered more than any individual landmark.
In his column for The Indian Express, Ram Madhav has sought Israel to display both strength and righteousness even as the 'war' between Israel and Palestinian extremist organisation Hamas entered the 15th day.
He said that even though Israel's internal political strife and intelligence failure can partly be blamed for the recent conflict, it is Tel Aviv's relations with Arab nations in the middle-east and bonhomie with the Global South that are going to be the casualties in the war. He added that the attack on Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza has already led to "massive uprisings" in several Arab countries including Lebanon, Syria, Egypt and Jordan.
Madhav warned that the world seems to be heading towards what can be called the "Great Global Disorder” with fires raging from West Asia to Eastern Europe to Western Pacific.
In his column for The Telegraph, Ramchandra Guha writes about the naming of cricket stadia and their ends, which serves three practical purposes -- helping the spectator find their seats, adds colour to the commentary broadcast for cricket fans not on ground, and it helps team captains understand which bowler is to be stationed at which end.
He says, however, that he was outraged to find that the ends of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad have been named after Adani and Ambani.
Guha adds that in this manner, the names of these two businessmen were not only publicly linked with the name of the prime minister, but it was also a visible demonstration of their symbolic and perhaps substantive proximity.
In his column for The Indian Express, Madan Sabnavis argues that there needs to be a cap on how much money will the government of the day spend and towards what.
He affirms this argument by stating that the basic principles of public economics talk about the state as being responsible for fostering equality through redistribution. The concept of redistribution, though, remains unclear and can even mean sending out "freebies" for some.
Sabnavis adds that offering freebies by political parties is a highly competitive arena and it becomes difficult to ensure parity across levels of the government on expenditure allocation.
In his column for Hindustan Times, Pavan K Varma writes that the debate between tradition and modernity needs to be strengthened and vented openly. He states that science and western values, and the profundity of thought of our ancient seers and past achievements are not necessarily antagonistic.
He states that India's first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, as a result of colonisation, sought a modern India largely modelled on western lines. But at that time too, there were other stalwarts in the Congress who had the courage and conviction to take a radically different stand.
In her column for Deccan Herald, Anusha S Rao writes about India's poor ranking on the Global Hunger Index, and its lack of improvement over the past decade. She compares feeding the hungry or even eating as a divine act, as mentioned in various holy books.
Rao adds that while allocating resources to various projects in the next Union Budget, the Indian government must begin with what’s on our plates.
