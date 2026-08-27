Sajjan Kumar: Why 1984 Still Divides Congress and Tests its Equation with Sikhs

For political circles in Delhi, 1984 may be an event that occurred more than four decades ago. For many families in Punjab, it remains a four-decade-old wound.

Dates recede into history. Governments change. Generations of politicians come and go. Collective memory does not move according to an electoral calendar.

It is in this context that Rahul Gandhi’s relationship with Punjab also becomes important.

There are many people in Punjab, including Sikhs, who view Rahul Gandhi favourably. A younger generation may judge him on his own politics rather than hold him personally responsible for events that occurred when he was a child. People may disagree over his politics, his party or his family’s legacy, but that is a separate debate.

Political acceptance of Rahul Gandhi does not amount to emotional amnesia about 1984. That distinction is crucial.

A Sikh can support Rahul Gandhi, vote for the Congress, even work for the Congress and still react very differently when a figure associated with the trauma of 1984 is publicly eulogised.

Because at that moment, the issue ceases to be merely partisan. It becomes a question of memory, dignity and justice.

This perhaps explains why, whenever someone convicted in connection with 1984 appears to be politically rehabilitated or glorified, whatever political distance may have narrowed between the Congress and sections of the Sikh community can suddenly widen again. History re-enters the room.

And this history is not merely a matter of political memory. It is also part of the judicial record and of a more than four-decade-long struggle for justice. In its 2018 judgment convicting Sajjan Kumar, the Delhi High Court described the 1984 violence in deeply critical terms and examined the role of political actors, law-enforcement agencies and the prolonged failure to prosecute those responsible. The judgment is also an important part of the historical record that today’s Congress cannot simply separate itself from.

It is not enough to argue that the Congress of today is not the Congress of 1984. That distinction must also be reflected in the party’s language, choices and moral boundaries.

Offering sympathy to the family of a deceased person is human. Turning that sympathy into an uncritical celebration of his political legacy is something entirely different. It is an insult to families who paid the price of the history attached to his name.

There is another uncomfortable question this episode raises: the language used to describe 1984. Much of the media coverage following Sajjan Kumar’s death again referred to the events as the “anti-Sikh riots”. The distinction is not merely semantic. “Riot” can suggest a spontaneous clash between two sides, while “pogrom” conveys targeted and organised violence against a particular community. The continued use of “riot”, even when the judiciary has described the violence in far more serious terms, raises a larger question about how one of India’s darkest episodes continues to be remembered and described.

This exposes the considerable distance that can exist between justice being delivered and justice being felt.

More than four decades later, the question is not whether 1984 belongs to the past. It is how the present chooses to remember it.