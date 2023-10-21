Even As India Levels Up Foreign Policy, Exogenous Shocks Cannot Be Sidelined

Which regional and global scenarios will emerge over the next decade out of the ongoing geopolitical churn cannot be predicted. But which are the most likely, and the most consequential for India, can be posited.

Suffice it to say that the fragmented trajectory of post-globalisation geoeconomics and the unpredictability of geostrategic assessments as the Sino-US rivalry intensifies will, for the first time since the advent of Pax Americana at the end of World War II, necessitate an innovative, diagnostic, and forward-looking foreign policy framework for India to secure its economic and security interests.

To illustrate the point, the announcement of the US-backed India-West Asia-European Union trade and connectivity corridor at the Group of Twenty (G20) summit in New Delhi last month will definitely be delayed, and may even be in jeopardy, depending on how far the hostilities in West Asia spread and the number of players that get pulled into the vortex.