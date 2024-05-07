Rohith Vemula: The Closure Report Punctures Congress' Social Justice Narrative

The Congress, which has promised a Rohith Vemula law to fight caste discrimination, could not be seen as endorsing a report that absolves all the accused, and, instead, accuses the dead student and his family of claiming Dalit status using fraudulent means.

The critics of the closure report argue that the police failed to comprehend the caste question and institutional discrimination perpetuated against marginalised students who reach the pedestals of institutions of excellence braving unprecedented odds. The closure report was casual in its conclusions. It failed to appreciate institutional insensitivity and instead, concluded that the reasons for the suicide were personal.

Thus the Telangana police closure report completely punctures the narrative that the Congress party, led by its top leader Rahul Gandhi, has been propagating across the nation. In fact, the Rohith Vemula episode was extensively utilised by the Congress in its fight against the Modi government.