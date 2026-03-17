More Than a Name: What Assam Risks by Erasing Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed’s Legacy

The Assam government, however, has presented the decision as an administrative one. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the move was intended to bring “uniformity” to the naming of government medical colleges.

According to him, most state-run medical colleges in Assam—in places such as Guwahati, Silchar, Tezpur, Dhubri, and Dibrugarh—are named after their locations rather than individuals. The Barpeta institution, he said, had become an exception to this pattern, and its name sometimes led people to assume that it might be a private medical college.

The Cabinet, therefore, decided to rename it after the town where it is located, while promising that another institution would be named after Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed in recognition of his stature.