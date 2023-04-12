RBI Rate Pause May Not Affect Inflation but Would Bring Relief for Home Loanees

CPI inflation went down in November-December 2022 because vegetables, fuel, and some other commodity prices declined on account of weather and the decline in international prices of crude oil. There was very little impact of credit monetary policy action on these price movements and CPI inflation in general.

RBI accepts that repo rates do not affect food and fuel prices. Therefore, the repo rates are intended to target what is called core inflation—the non-food and non-fuel inflation. From CPI, if you exclude food and beverages which has a weight of 45.86%, and fuel and light which has a weight of 6.84%, more than half of the CPI base disappears from the index. The leftover is considered the core inflation.

To understand core inflation, it is interesting to know what is left out in the non-food, non-fuel CPI index. These are 2.38% of Pan, tobacco, and intoxicants, 6.53% of clothing and footwear, 10.07% of housing, and 28.32% of six groups of primary services—household goods and services (3.8%), health (5.89%), transport and communications (8.59%), recreation and amusement (1.68%), education (4.46%) and personal care and effects (3.89%). This is what is spoken of as the 'core inflation’.

Even a cursory look at these items would suggest that there is very little credit flow to these so-called core items. The concept of core inflation in CPI has been imported from the wholesale price index which comprised industrial products, other than food and fuel. A bulk of credit had flown to these sectors. That, however, is not the case with the CPI composition. It should be simple. If there is very little credit flowing to these sectors, how can repo rate hikes, which only work through credit off-take becoming costlier, influence consumer prices in these sub-sectors?