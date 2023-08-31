CM Gehlot’s Comment on Corruption in Judiciary Unwarranted: Ex-HC Chief Justice

The statement of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on alleged rampant corruption in the judiciary – and "some lawyers writing judgments" – is not only irresponsible, but also objectionable.

On Wednesday, 30 August, the Chief Minister, while speaking to the media, said:

“Aaj jo bataiye itna corruption ho raha hai judiciary ke andar. Itna bhayankar corruption hai, kai wakil log toh maine suna hai, likh ke le jaate hain judgment aur judgment wohi aata hai." (Tell me, there is so much corruption in the judiciary today. Corruption is so much… I have heard that some lawyers write the judgment and take it along, and that judgment comes.)

“Kya ho raha hai judiciary ke andar? Chahe lower ho, chahe upper ho, haalat badi gambhir hai" (What is happening in the judiciary? Whether lower or upper, the situation is very serious), he added.