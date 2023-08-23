Slow Progress for PLIs for Electronics & IT Hardware: Will They Deliver Targets?

Industry sources claim that the domestic production of electronics was $87 billion in the year 2021-22, with mobile phones contributing 43% and IT hardware 5%.

The government officially stated (PIB press release 07 December 2022 titled ‘Production of Electronic Goods’) that the electronics production in 2021-22 was Rs. 640,810 crore (USD 80 billion).

India’s electronics production was only 20% of its goal after 4 years of NPE-19. It registered a woefully low CAGR of only 7.91% during this period.

Not really a happy state of affairs!