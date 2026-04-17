India Has a New TV Ratings Policy. But With More Players Comes Greater Control

Last month, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) released its Television Rating Policy 2026—ostensibly a free-for-all scenario that allows the operation of multiple rating agencies and permission to over-the-top (OTT) and direct-to-home (DTH) platforms to publish their own viewership data. But with that comes greater governmental control over these agencies than the self-regulatory mechanism of an industry body.

According to the November 2025 Media and Entertainment Industry Report by the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, India’s media and entertainment industry is in the ‘sunshine’ sector, projected to grow from Rs 2.5 lakh crore in 2024 to Rs 3.1 lakh crore by 2027. Of this, advertising revenues is projected to reach Rs 1.58 lakh crore in 2028.