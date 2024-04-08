Operation Ganga Jal: With the Jats Revolting, Is BJP in Deep Water in Rajasthan?

Quota agitations have invariably been one of the most contentious issues in Indian politics. Inevitably, movements around reservation claims often play a crucial role in shaping electoral outcomes. Not surprisingly, as Lok Sabha polls draw ever closer, the demand for OBC (Other Backward Classes) reservations by the Jat community in Bharatpur and Dholpur districts has emerged as a potent force in East Rajasthan's electoral dynamics.

The Jats of Bharatpur and Dholpur have been protesting since January to press for their inclusion in the central OBC list but with the "Double Engine Sarkar" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and in the state taking no positive action despite promising to do so, the Jats now feel mighty betrayed.