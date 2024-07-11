Completing Rs 6 Trillion Monetisation: Reality or Gimmickry?

The National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) was announced as part of the 2021-22 Budget. Accompanied by a lengthy release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB), it was launched by the Finance Minister in August 2021. The goal was to carry out the monetisation of public assets worth Rs 6 trillion.

Detailed in two comprehensive volumes and prepared under the supervision of NITI Aayog, the NMP listed specific monetisation targets for sectors and assets of the central government ministries and public sector enterprises (PSEs) to be implemented during the four years (2021-22 to 2024-25).