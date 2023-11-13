Modi Government’s Big Ethanol Push: A Necessary but Risky Bet

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was rightly worried, when it assumed power in 2014, about India’s over-dependence on the import of petroleum crude. India had imported 144 million tonnes of crude oil in 2013-14 costing a humungous USD 143 billion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed in April 2015 to bring down India’s import dependence from 77 percent in 2014 to 67 percent by 2022. The mega push for ethanol by the Modi government (20 percent blend in petrol by 2025-26) was launched in this context.

The Modi government could not attain a targeted reduction in import dependency. Instead, import dependency has gone up by 10 percent to 87 percent now.