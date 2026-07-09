A Fallen Tree in Mumbai to Deadly Lucknow Fire: When Children Die & No One Pays

Once upon a time, when a tragedy like this would happen, political accountability was highly likely. Not because politicians had more integrity or were more moral, but because incentives were different. In the absence of resignation, the political party would suffer for being seen as lacking empathy and shame .

A resignation from the minister was seen as accountability. In 2015, when confronted about Sushma Swaraj and Vasundhra Raje helping Lalit Modi escape the Enforcement Directorate, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said"There will be no resignation. This is not the UPA government, this is the NDA government."

What is a tragedy for the mothers of Vihaan and those who died in the fire in Lucknow, or the parents of those who killed themselves after the leaked NEET papers is a trophy for Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) politicians. The death of these children doesn't pose a risk to these politicians, it in fact fortifies their power. Children die, no politician has to resign, and in fact can get away with telling the grieving that it isn't their fault that trees fall or that they aren't interested in lectures. Look at them. Not a scratch on their power. What message does this send across? No matter what happens, no matter what blunder they make, nothing threatens them.