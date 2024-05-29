What a Decadal Analysis of FDI Reveals About India’s Macro-Investment Outlook

As the elections draw to a close, whoever wins, the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) or the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc, the foreign investors' perception of the Indian market will help shape and determine its macro-investment and growth story for the next few years.

India’s popularity as a critical Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) destination has played a crucial role in its economic development since the 1990s. The ten years between 2014 and 2024 were marked by political changes (at the state level), economic reforms and shocks, and global fluctuations that have collectively shaped the FDI landscape in the country.