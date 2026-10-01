BJP's Meghalaya Expansion: What 8 UDP MLAs Switching Sides Means for 2028

Last week, the political alignment took a new shape in Meghalaya after eight of the 12 MLAs of the United Democratic Party (UDP) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi in presence of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and national spokesperson Sambit Patra, who is also the party’s northeast coordinator.

As a result, the saffron party's tally has risen from two to 10, making it the second largest party in the state Assembly.

This political shift assumes significance particularly in the Khasi-Jaintia belt, as all these legislators come from this region, and which has highest representation at 36 of the 60-member state Assembly. It should be noted that the next Assembly polls in the state in 2028 are less than two years away.