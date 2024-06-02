Congress, BRS & 'Reddy Rajyam': Decoding the Rise of the Community in Telangana

When an alleged "dora-led" BRS was defeated in the Assembly elections, it led to increased political aspirations among the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Castes communities, given their demographic domination in the state (the upper castes are numerically marginal in contrast to the political hegemony they exercise).

After all, the Congress government had promised "people's governance."

But these aspirations were short-lived. In a landscape marred by caste disparities and political favouritism, the incumbent Congress government, too, appears to be furthering a 'Reddy Rajyam'.

This piece argues that the populist terms used by the Congress, like prajala palana, merely serve as a cover to echo the institutional compulsions or sustenance of party politics. In reality, the voices of Dalits and OBCs are drowned out by the echoes of power consolidation of the upper castes.