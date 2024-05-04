Lok Sabha Elections | Unveiling Disparities Within and Across India's Regions

The Lok Sabha 2024 elections have reignited discussions on regional disparity. While some states boast impressive progress, a deeper look reveals a hidden story. Significant pockets of underdevelopment persist even within seemingly well-performing states. This begs a crucial question: How effectively are the governments addressing disparities within their own borders?

A recent study by the Centre for New Economic Studies at O.P Jindal Global University sought to answer this very question. We developed an index to measure inequality across States and Union Territories. The index focuses on access to basic social and economic services and opportunities.

This article is part one of the series which aims to explore the often-overlooked issue of regional disparities within India.