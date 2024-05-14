Why Hasn’t India's ‘Enemy Number One’ Changed This Election Season?

Further, the fact that the creation of India and Pakistan brought with it a wounded partition (with geographical contiguity), unsettled claims, waging wars at least four times formally (1947- 48, 1965, 1971 and 1999) and routinely blaming each other for supporting secessionist insurgencies – ‘enemysing’ each other was easy and logical.

India tore Pakistan into two pieces with the creation of Bangladesh in 1971 and Pakistanis swore to “eat grass, even go hungry, but we will get one of our own (Atom Bomb)…”. Politicians on both sides kept blowing bugles of war and revenge. Finally, Pakistan did manage to get the bomb (and attempted to bleed India ‘with a thousand cuts’), though literally leaving them to eat grass if today’s socio-economic condition is anything to go by.