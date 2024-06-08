In UP, BJP Suffered Heavy Losses in Regions Where Modi’s Prestige Was at Stake

There may well be several reasons for the BJP to underperform like this in a state that it has dominated so much over the past decade both in parliamentary and assembly polls. Firstly, this is the first time since the Modi-Shah juggernaut started gathering momentum in 2014 that it has met a serious political challenge posed by the rejuvenated Opposition alliance led by Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi.

With their backs to the wall, the duo put up a far more spirited and united battle than in previous elections over the past few polls that managed to overcome their handicap in money, muscle and organisational resources in a replay of the David versus Goliath battle.

The BJP’s hitherto successful strategy to string together a wide-ranging electoral coalition of upper, middle and backward castes along with a section of Dalits also fell apart in these elections. With Akhilesh actively wooing the backward castes and Rahul Gandhi appealing to Dalits to save Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution from being amended by a brute majority BJP dictatorship and Muslims consolidating behind the INDIA bloc the ruling party was for the first time in a decade completely outmanoeuvred on the electoral turf.