Gaurav Gogoi’s Win and Badruddin Ajmal’s Loss: 2 Takeaways as BJP Sweeps Assam

It is no surprise for those who have been closely following Assam politics surrounding the general elections that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies have secured 11 out of the 14 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP swept nine seats, while the UPPL and AGP got one seat each. Assam's powerful Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called it a ‘historic victory’, highlighting that since 1985 no alliance has managed to win more than 10 seats.

However, the two Assam results that have piqued interest and have emerged as political talking points are Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's victory in Jorhat and the colossal defeat of Badruddin Ajmal in Dhubri.