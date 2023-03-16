J&K Job Scam: I, an Aspirant, Urge BJP Govt To Be Fair & Safeguard Our Future

In recent years, the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) issued several advertisements where it claimed to conduct fair and transparent recruitment processes with only merit holders making it to the final selection list. Until yesterday, it was a common belief among the aspirants.

However, the board's recent release of the merit list for police sub-inspector positions and finance accounts assistant were both marred with discrepancies, prompting the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to launch a thorough investigation.

The probe uncovered multiple scams, thus, shaking the confidence of candidates and the public at large in the board's claims of transparency and fairness. Such revelations have cast doubts on the board's integrity with concerns about the rising corruption in government recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite the lack of credibility in the past, the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) appears to be unapologetic and indifferent towards the aspirants who are tirelessly working to find jobs.

Following the cancellation of a company involved in the scam of JKPSI and finance accounts assistant recruitment process, the board has now contracted another blacklisted company to undertake the hiring process which has cast more doubts on the fairness of the recruitment process promised by the board.

The chosen company has had a questionable track record, having been blacklisted by several states. More recently one such scam was cracked in the UT of Ladakh. Despite such incidents, the JKSSB chose to engage its services for the recruitment process. As a result, the careers of countless aspirants hang in the balance.

The board has been defending the company by arguing that the company it hired for the recruitment process, had completed the blacklisted period at the time of selection. However, it is important to note that the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) amended its provisions that allowed blacklisted companies to apply for the process. These actions suggest that something is amiss and that aspirants are being openly deceived.