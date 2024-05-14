J&K Polls: How High Voter Turnout Takes a Hit on BJP’s Strategy in the Valley

The act of ceding the political space for regional parties has surprised people. The BJP had pulled all the stops to ensure it bags at least one of the three Kashmir-based Lok Sabha seats.
The record voter turnout in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency (highest since 1996) is likely to complicate the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP's) electoral strategy in Kashmir. The party appeared to have banked on low turnout considering that the fragmentation of the Valley’s political space will yield votes for new players (most of whom are accused of being BJP’s proxies) that have joined the fray.
Now, with the turnout finishing at 38 percent (in 2019, the turnout was 14.43 per cent), which is huge for a constituency that has historically sided with separatist-led poll boycott calls, it is likely that the very regional parties that the BJP wanted to keep at bay will emerge as victors.
The Srinagar city looked completely deserted on 13 May, Monday save for the occasional traffic. The voters were walking in twos and threes to the polling stations to cast their ballot. The Quint toured at least seven polling booths across different parts of Srinagar to gauge the public mood.
At the prestigious Burn Hall School in Srinagar which housed at least three polling stations, young voters said it was the chronic joblessness in the Valley that had brought them to the booths.
"I am an engineering graduate and still unemployed because there are no jobs here,” said Uzair Ahmed, a first-time voter.
His friend Talib Shafi who had also turned up to vote for the first time said he wanted the elected candidates to fix the infrastructure in their area. "Last month, a boat capsized here causing many deaths. We don’t even have a bridge for that area,” Shafi said.
"Look behind us,” said Muhammad Rafiq, a 50-year-old voter, pointing towards a power station. "We approached a senior engineer here multiple times requesting her to slash our tariffs. Electricity is becoming expensive. It is beyond our budget. But she was curt and disrespectful and threatened to snap our connections.”
At the Islamia Higher Secondary School in Gojwara, a locality where the political sway of Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq extends, the voting booths saw fewer footfall.
On asking a group of local residents sitting on shopfronts why they hadn’t voted, this reporter drew flak. "It is unfortunate that some people have decided to disrespect the blood of those killed in the conflict,” one angry resident said.
Others joined him, arguing that this region was still awaiting a larger political resolution, the revocation of Article 370 notwithstanding. “If anyone promises to work for that, then we will vote,” another resident added.
A day before the voting, the city was edged with excitement amid large-scale poll preparations. In Srinagar’s downtown area, women spoke about defying the convention of the boycott by going out to vote wearing a burka.
However, the unusually upbeat political mood turned grim after candidates from prominent regional parties such as the National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) levelled allegations that their polling agents were being detained arbitrarily by the police.
Both the NC and the PDP sent letters to the Election Commission, calling its attention to what they alleged was an attempt to "manipulate the elections."
The parties likened the situation to the 1987 Assembly elections when the Muslim United Front, a coalition of several independent-minded political parties lost to NC-Congress combine, which was accused of rigging the polls. It was the anger with these elections that led to the outbreak of insurgency in J&K in 1989.
Two major developments that are likely to influence the poll outcomes in Kashmir in a big way:
Firstly, NC’s decision to contest independently, and not as part of an alliance, has fragmented the sense of political unity in Kashmir that would have infused much fervour to the electoral process and guided people along a single political path, making their choice easier, more concrete.
As one resident from Kulgam, a scholar at the Jamia Millia Islamia University told The Quint, "Now people are directionless. The arrows point towards far too many directions.”
The act of ceding the political space for regional parties has surprised people. The BJP had pulled all the stops to ensure it bags at least one of the three Kashmir-based Lok Sabha seats.
It had banked on the delimitation of the Anantnag seat (which saw areas of Rajouri-Poonch being attached to it), and incorporated Pahari-speaking community into the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list, to maximise its chances of its victory.
But in what looked like an acknowledgment of failure, Union Home Minister Amit Shah admitted that the BJP has yet to "win the hearts” of people in Kashmir. He hoped to make that happen soon."
Steering clear of Kashmir’s political horizon, therefore, was a calculated decision for the BJP in the hope that the infighting among regional alliance partners would automatically muddy the broader picture and impact the judgement of voters.
As of Sunday, it was not yet clear how much the BJP had succeeded in distracting the voters from cohering around a uniform political choice.
A day before the polls, many residents in Srinagar who spoke to The Quint framed the exercise of their electoral right in terms of the binaries of choosing between the greater or lesser evil. "My father and uncles will vote for the first time since 1987,” said Muhammad Uzair (23), a business graduate. "It is better to have some voice than have no voice at all.”
However, the hazy contours of the electoral battle for the Srinagar constituency grew into sharper focus by Monday evening.
Although there were 25 candidates in the fray, the real political fight was centered around two marquee faces: Waheed Ur Rehman Para of the PDP, and Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi of the NC.
Many political observers have predicted that an NC victory in Srinagar is a foregone conclusion. But the credit for ratcheting up the election frenzy undoubtedly goes to Para who had been turning up almost everywhere across the city, presiding over more boisterous rounds of political campaigning.
"He is omnipresent,” one police official said.
Para (36) is an influential youth leader and was part of the previous BJP-PDP coalition which unraveled in 2018 in the run-up to the Article 370 Abrogation. He hails from South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, parts of which are now with Srinagar Lok Sabha seat since the resizing of electoral seats in 2022.
He is often credited for starting outreach programs with the youth of rural Kashmir and weaning them away from militancy when it started to peak again in 2016.
His youthful aura, personable visage – and a sense of him being subjected to "wrongful” imprisonment – strikes a chord with the youngsters across the region. On Twitter, young Kashmiris were uploading pictures, announcing that they had voted for Para.
His political speeches also reflect a canny understanding of the issues that resonate with the Kashmiri public. He has broached issues such as the imposition of Property Tax, hike in the electricity bills, opening of the mineral resource extraction for non-local bidders, arbitrary arrests and more.
On the other hand is Mehdi, a powerful Shia Muslim leader from the Central Kashmir town of Budgam, and a three-time former legislator. His 41-minute long video in which he rallied against the BJP and the RSS went viral in March 2021, bringing him into a wider spotlight.
Mehdi’s own party colleague Hilal Akbar Lone had been arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the J&K Police for his political speech in February that year.
His appeal as a moderate leader who rose above the sectarian interests and championed the cause of Kashmiris across the religious lines has earned him a lot of goodwill.
While it would be wrong to assert that there’s an NC wave on the ground, the party stands to benefit from a general impression that voting will have to be guided by the logic of preventing the BJP and its alleged proxies from coming to power. On that count, NC, a more organised cadre-based party is likely to have an upper hand.
"It is not the Lok Sabha polls that matter most,” said one Srinagar-based political analyst. "It is the voting trends that it reveals that will be important. BJP's next electoral strategy will be predicated on that.”
(Shakir Mir is an independent journalist. He has also written for The Wire.in, Article 14, Caravan Magazine, Firstpost, The Times of India and more. He tweets at @shakirmir. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
