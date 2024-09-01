J&K Assembly Polls: How Might the BJP Ensure It’s in the Ruling Coalition? 

[This is Part III of a three-part curtain-raiser on the J&K assembly elections scheduled between 18 September and 1 October. Read Part I here and Part II here.]

Most observers in the union territory expect that the National Conference will win the largest number of seats in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, for which elections are to be held in September. It is certainly the only party that can hope for a majority on its own.

The big question mark hangs over which party or parties the NC may ally with, in case it doesn’t win a majority of the 90 seats, even along with its partner, the Congress—and if the BJP too has insufficient numbers even with its predictable backers.

The ruling establishment is certainly putting its best foot forward in the Jammu region (see Part II), with door-to-door interactions by the recently elected MPs in village after village—and fast responses to public demands for public works. On the other hand, the Congress party isn’t substantially building on the disillusionment with the BJP that has been visible on the ground.