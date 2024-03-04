Inequality and Prestige: The Dark Side of Ivy-Plus Colleges

Even people who take a deep interest in Ivy League colleges (or Ivies) may not be familiar with their nicknames.

I’m referring to not the official ones (Tigers, Bulldogs, Lions, Bears, etc) but to the tongue-in-cheek nicknames, such as Ivy’s Ivy for Harvard. The others are Classic Ivy (Yale), Preppy Ivy (Princeton), Urbane Ivy (Columbia), Hip Ivy (Brown), Social Ivy (UPenn), Rugged Ivy (Dartmouth), and Everyman Ivy (Cornell).

And there’s another nickname – a scathing one, referring to all such 'prestigious' universities – that appears on the cover of a book. Released in 2022, this work by Evan Mandery is titled Poison Ivy: How Elite Colleges Divide Us.

Every year during this time, hundreds of thousands of graduating high schoolers in the US and abroad are anxiously waiting to hear if they’ve been accepted by top American universities. None is more coveted than Ivy-Plus colleges, which include the eight Ivies and four other private institutions (Stanford, MIT, the University of Chicago, and Duke).