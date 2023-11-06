Delegitimising Hamas: The Crisis Facing the Ulema and Arab Statespersons

Along with the human casualties and material destruction, the 9/11 attacks depicted Islam negatively.

That the largest single human-inflicted deaths were carried out in the name of Islam fuelled negative stereotypes against the religion.

While al-Qaeda did not represent the 1.5 billion global Muslim population at that time, those who carried out these terrorist acts were driven by their commitment to a radical interpretation of Islam and justified their actions in its name.

No matter how hard one tried, the post-2001 spread of Islamophobia across the globe was primarily a fallout of 9/11.