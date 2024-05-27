IPL 2024: Bowling Brilliance & Gautam Gambhir’s Return Crowned KKR the Champions

In an ironic twist, a season that will be remembered for remarkable batting feats, culminated with bowling brilliance crowning Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Despite the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) posting some incredibly formidable totals through the season, including the highest-ever IPL total, they crashed like a pack of cards on the final day.

Facing the sharp and sizzling spells of KKR bowlers, SRH were skittled out for just 113 – the lowest-ever total in an IPL final.