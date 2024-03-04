Third Quarter and 2023–24 GDP Numbers: A Curious Case of Flashy Headlines

The National Statistical Office (NSO) released the Second Advance Estimates (SAE) of 2023-24 (the year is still not over) on 29 February. The First Advance Estimates (FAE) GDP numbers for the year were released on 5 January.

The big news flash was the scintillating real GDP growth of 8.4 percent in the third quarter (Q3: October-December). This heartwarming performance also pushed the real GDP 2023-24 growth to a high of 7.6 percent in SAE from 7.3 percent in FAE.

There was stranger movement in the nominal GDP growth number though.