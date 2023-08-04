India’s Animal Rights Opportunity: Giving Teeth to Anti-Cruelty Law Is Vital

As India makes its ascent on the global stage, policymakers, businesses, and civil society are all gearing up to meet India’s collective aspirations. Nevertheless, as we address socio-economic challenges to promote sustainable growth, animal rights remain a cruel blind spot, perennially on the back-burner of public consciousness.

Frequently, reports emerge of organised animal cruelty such as the plight of mules in Kedarnath or elephants at the Amer Fort, or horrific, unconscionable instances of cruelty by individuals often caught on camera.

Several state and local governments struggle to address the stray dog 'menace’, housing bodies regularly obstruct animal lovers and pet parents in violation of laws, and state-run or privately-managed animal shelters are often reported to be in abysmal condition.