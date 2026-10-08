India's CSR Deficit: Mandated Kindness Still Falls Short

When I was in class seven, I hated school.

I used to receive pocket money of twenty rupees, and the school took away five rupees for charity. I would be left with virtually nothing in hand for the second-hand novels I needed to buy, the chaat I simply had to eat during recess, and the noon-shows I used to go to when I bunked school.

Then a year later, in class eight, we had to start visiting an old people's home, which, it transpired, was where the money we contributed went.

I was moved to bits. And I never saw giving the same way again.

We were welcomed with open arms by these abandoned old people, and the warmth and affection we received from them was unparalleled. We told them about our lives, read stories to them, made cards for some old forgotten cousins. The ladies wanted the girls to put makeup on them. Others simply sat quietly, holding our hands and smiling. Even at that age, we sensed there was something almost transcendental about those encounters. We returned every month. We took gifts (more of my pocket money spent, but now willingly) and almost always stayed far beyond the allotted hour.

Those afternoons taught me that giving was never only about money. Time was also a gift. Attention was a gift. Respect was a gift. Money merely made some of those gifts possible. I thought I had gone there to give something away. It took me years to realise I had received far more than I had given.