Aerospace Beckons the Indian Air Force but Not Sans a National Space Policy

More recently, the Chief of the Air Staff – Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari addressing senior commanders of the IAF’s Western Air Command on Dec 12 dwelt on the need for the air warriors to keep pace with the global technological developments, especially in the newer domains of space, cyber, and electronic warfare.

He added that it was important to "ensure that operations are undertaken in an environment of denial, to bolster the IAF’s aim to become a truly agile and adaptable air force that provides decisive aerospace power in furtherance of our national interests.”

The relevance of space as a domain that can act as a force multiplier in warfare came to the fore in the 1991 war for Kuwait in a dramatic manner, when the US military demonstrated the potential of this capability. Over the last three decades, the military applications of space have increased dramatically, particularly for surveillance and precision guidance of ordnance.