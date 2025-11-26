Is Our Constitution Holding India Together or Pulling it Apart?

As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Constitution, it would do us well to have an honest appraisal of why it has failed to cultivate unity and social harmony.

The signs of disunity are all around us: Hindu-Muslim violence, caste-based politics, North-South divide, linguistic disputes, separatist movements in Kashmir and Punjab, armed insurgencies in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha, communal violence in Manipur, to name just a few. Since many of these conflicts have persisted since Independence and many are new, it is hard to blame one political party or one set of leaders.

Such pervasive discord points to a fundamental problem in the way India is governed.