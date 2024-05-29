In Rajkot & Delhi Fires, Abject Regulation and Degraded Governance Are To Blame

The Rajkot and Delhi fire accidents, even the Pune ‘Porsche” incident, and the Morbi bridge collapse, expose the corrupted underbelly of Indian regulatory and enforcement mechanisms.

The gaming zone-cum-amusement park in Rajkot was housed in temporary structures with tin roofs.

It neither had adequate fire-fighting arrangements nor emergency exits and functioned without a no objection certificate from the Rajkot Fire Department. It also had large amounts of fuel stored on the premises.

The licence of Delhi’s Baby Care New Born Hospital (12 children dead) had expired on 31 March; it had no fire-fighting arrangements, no emergency exits – yet, it continued to function.

In the case of the Morbi bridge, M/s Oreva had outsourced repair work to a “non-competent agency.” It doesn’t need an Einstein-ian brain to figure out why the municipality’s chief administrator awarded the contract without due approval of the civic body’s general body.