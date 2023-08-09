How Not to Become a Mob: A Five Question Guide for Progressive Movements

In my book Fearless Freedom, I discussed the striking protest by Manipur’s Meira Paibis (women torchbearers) against the custodial rape and murder of a young woman by a battalion of the Assam Rifles in 2004.

Movements like those of the Mothers of Manipur, the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons in Kashmir, Argentina’s Mothers of Plaza de Mayo (movements against custodial killings and disappearances), and the movement against dowry killings in Delhi in the 1980s, I felt, drew on the actual human pain of loving and losing a child.

Such movements, I thought, might offer us a better political imagination of motherhood and parenthood than the violent majoritarian politics that disguises calls for violence against India’s minorities, as a call to defend the Mother Nation.

Reports emerging from Manipur include considerable evidence of the role of the Meira Paibis in Meitei-chauvinist mob violence against the Kuki-Zo minority, especially Kuki women. These reports are disturbing and confusing to many.