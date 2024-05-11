Heeramandi: A Far-fetched Show With No Essence of Authenticity

Heeramandi, located in the heart of old Lahore, apart from the common transliteration of the Diamond Bazaar, is a witness to the changing character of the city and its people. As the history goes, the Shahi Mohalla or Tibbi or Heeramandi was established in the area south of the Lahore Fort as a housing locality for servants of the royal court. Because of its proximity to the Fort, it was called ‘Shahi Mohalla’. Soon, the area became home to tawaifs of the royal court, who were not only proficient singers and dancers but also custodians of finesse and high culture.

Nevertheless, by the first half of the 18th century, Lahore saw numerous assaults and attacks of Nader Shah and Ahmad Shah Abdali, weakening the Mughal rule in Punjab, and resultantly, the royal patronage of the tawaifs was over. Later, Ranjit Singh restored several royal customs of the Mughals, and the tawaifs of Shahi Mohalla once again received benefaction from the court. A few decades later, the Prime Minister of the Sikh Empire, Hira Singh Dogra, used it as a food grains market, along with accommodating the houses of tawaifs. It was consequently called ‘Hira Singh di Mandi’ (Market of Hira Singh) or just ‘Heera Mandi’. Behind the Jharokas and small brick architecture, and under the shadow of Lahore’s magnificent Badshahi Masjid, one can locate this red-light area holding its ground for centuries.