A Law in Search of a Problem: Why Goa Pulled Back on the Anti-Conversion Bill

Michael Lobo, who represents Calangute, said the Cabinet had acted in haste, the Bill required further study, everyone’s views needed to be considered, and matters were moving in the wrong direction. Delilah Lobo of Siolim confirmed that the government had agreed not to introduce it.

Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, the Curtorim Independent who has sustained this government through some of its more difficult moments, made the sharpest point. The state’s own data, he said, showed no instances of forced conversion in Goa. He would, therefore, oppose the Bill on the floor unless it was first referred to a Select Committee. Antonio Vas of Cortalim had called for its outright withdrawal several days earlier.

The Catholic Church and the Christian community reacted first with disbelief, and then with anger, with the Council for Social Justice and Peace and the Catholic Association of Goa, affiliated to the 107-year-old All India Catholic Union, issuing a joint statement on 27 August that the Bill risked replacing mutual trust with suspicion and social harmony with surveillance.

Responding to questions from Yuri Alemao and, later, Carlos Ferreira, the Chief Minister told the Assembly that two conversion cases had been registered in 2022 and two more in 2023. That amounts to four cases in 14 years in a state of approximately 15.9 lakh people.

The FIRs against Dominic D’Souza and Joan Mascarenhas were quashed by the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court after Mapusa police filed a final summary conceding that, despite what the investigating officer described as considerable effort, no specific evidence had emerged against the accused. A third case was closed by the police themselves.