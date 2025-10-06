Two Years of War on Gaza: Will Donald Trump Prevail Over Netanyahu and Hamas?

Notably, a strong desire for a sense of security remains the most important consideration for Israelis, even if the means of achieving this are highly controversial.

Seen in this context, the demand in Trump’s plan that Hamas disarm and Gaza be demilitarised will be non-negotiable for any future Israeli government. Even then, extremist violence on either side would continue to pose the greatest threat to the prospects of co-existence.

On the positive side, history has shown that even in the most intractable conflicts, pathways to peace can be found when courage meets opportunity. The international community’s unprecedented unity, Trump’s new willingness to pressure both Hamas and Israel, and the sheer exhaustion on both sides can create that opportunity.

If this moment could be sustained—if the world maintains its focus beyond the initial ceasefire, if moderates on both sides find their voices—then perhaps the glimmer of hope offered today may become a light.

(The authors is a Senior Lecturer in Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Sydney.)