Forced Returns of Afghan Refugees: In a Quest for Home, Is Hope Displaced?

Over the last few weeks, there has been a continuous return, both voluntary and forced, of Afghan refugees from Iran. The return occurs amidst the worsening economic conditions, lack of employment opportunities in Iran, and the political turmoil in Taliban-led Afghanistan.

In the first week of July 2023, close to four thousand Afghan migrants returned to Afghanistan from Iran. As per Iranian authorities, close to one lakh "illegal” immigrants have returned to Afghanistan through the Dogharun border in the past year.