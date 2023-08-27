Fading Legacy of Abu ka Maqbara: A Space of Resistance During the 1857 Uprising

Meerut has become famed as the 'City of Freedom', with its living heritage testament to the Great Uprising – the Mutiny of 1857 – against the British rule in the subcontinent. One such monument that played a pivotal role during the Uprising, as a hideout for the mutineers, is a 17th-century mausoleum, Abu ka Maqbara. The tomb was built in 1688 for Abu Mohammed Khan Kamboh, the Nawab of Meerut and is depicted in archival photos as a precinct that rivalled the size of the Safdarjung Tomb.

Colloquially called the 'Mutineers Mosque' by historians, it not only provided sanctuary but also served as a strategic military base during the Uprising. However, the single greatest tomb in Meerut which was once a symbol of resistance and resilience against colonial rule now lies on the verge of collapse, due to administrative neglect and urban encroachment