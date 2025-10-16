Even a Decade Later, Najeeb Ahmed Refuses To Disappear

(Exposing hate and communalism is a key focus area in The Quint's reportage. Become a member and help us do more such stories).

It has been nine years since Najeeb Ahmed, a first-year MSc student at Jawaharlal Nehru University, disappeared from his hostel on 15 October 2016 after an alleged attack by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Almost a decade passed and he never returned. His case remains unresolved. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the leading investigative authority, officially shut it down, declaring there was “no evidence."

Nonetheless, evidence was there in eyewitness accounts, the testimonies of his peers, and the unwavering commitment of his mother, Fatima Nafees.