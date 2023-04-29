'Empower Artists': Actor Rajesh Tailang on Buskers Being Taken Off the Streets

Speaking to The Quint, Tailang talks about how artists are and have always been an essential, inextricable part of society; and how buskers and streets artists should be respected, protected, and empowered.
Actor Rajesh Tailang recently tweeted a video of a busker named Varun Dagar being forcibly taken off the streets by people presumed to be parking officials. "This is not a way to treat an artist. Feeling ashamed to be a Delhi citizen," wrote Tailang, who has acted in Delhi Crime and Mirzapur among the many other films and TV shows.
Speaking to The Quint, Tailang talks about how artists are and have always been an essential, inextricable part of society; and how buskers and street artists should be respected, protected, and empowered.
Q: How important are street artists or buskers to our society?
Not just street artists, any type of artist provides health to their society. Healthy societies are generally societies that have prioritized art. Those societies that have tried to kill art and artists have become unhealthy societies.
Even earlier I had tweeted about an instance where the police were mistreating a busker in Connaught Place. That tweet also reached a lot of people. People from the film fraternity supported that artist and my tweet. There were also many journalists, like you, who had covered that.
But after that, not a single statement came from the government or the police. Now, I don’t know under which authority in the state of Delhi this comes, but the respective authorities don’t want anything to do with this. They are very indifferent about it.
I don’t think they hate artists, they are indifferent to them. Streets artists are just insects to them. The problem here is not about the fight between the artist and the system. The problem is about the market association and the artist. The market association does not want the artist, so they involve the police.
Q: Were buskers treated differently in the past, when you used to perform street plays?
I don’t think the street used to treat (buskers) differently. The common people used to treat it differently. I have nothing to say about the system. People shove politics into everything. And when people tweet that Delhi Police is under the central government and whatnot, the real issue gets diluted. The real issue goes elsewhere, and the fight becomes about something else.
My problem is not with the police. My question is: how can the police do this on command of the Traders Association? There has got to be a law behind this. I don’t think a complaint was filed, otherwise, Delhi Police would have responded to it. It’s not that an association owner lodged a complaint, and then four policemen went, scolded and hit the buskers, and pushed them off. This is happening unofficially. If they are doing something officially, they should give a statement.
Q: What are some of your memories from the streets?
One time, I performed in some areas in Mangolpuri. It had no political agenda. We had done some stories from Panchatantra, which talk about morality and bigger issues through the stories of animals. People listened to those stories like children. They participated in it. It was a good experience.
People even support it now. It is people in these traders associations ad parking officials who don’t support it. Our culture wants these things appreciates them as well. More than with the system, I think the problem lies with market associations.
Empower art in your homes. Art is an organ. Art is a vital organ of society. Not just in your house, street, area, colony, market, school, or college, art should be given an important place everywhere, to raise healthy individuals. If art is empowered, crime will be halved. If Delhi Police empowered art, their work would be halved.
