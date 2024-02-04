CPM Banks on Minakshi Mukherjee to Alter the Bipolarity of West Bengal

The Left, which although has been at the forefront of raising women's issues through All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), one of the largest women's organisations in the country, has, however, failed to give representation to women within the party — a reason why the party in the recent times has declined among women voters, a large section of whom are now supporters of Mamata Banerjee.

Through her government’s women-oriented schemes, Mamata, undoubtedly, has been able to get strong support from the women voters, who played a major role in her big success against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP in the last assembly polls. So, by projecting Minakshi as the “captain”, the Left party has played the right move as this puts her directly against Mamata in an attempt to get the women voters.

Another crucial change noticed in the rally — filled with red and white flags of DYFI — was the huge Indian national flag that flew beside the stage at the Brigade. The saffron party has often accused the Left of being anti-national. Finally, the Left is changing its strategies to properly address those criticisms and the DYFI’s Insaaf rally is an example of that.