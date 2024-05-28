Calcutta HC Cancels 5L Muslim OBC Certificates. Can Mamata Take Advantage?

It is strange how nobody is talking about the immediate fallout of the Calcutta High Court’s decision to cancel an estimated half a million Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates — issued mostly to Muslims — by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal since 2012 and the preceding Left Front regime.

While Mamata has announced from the rooftop that she will not “accept” the order passed by Justices Tapabrata Chakraborty and Rajasekhar Mantha and will appeal to the Supreme Court to get the decision revoked, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah lost no time in welcoming the judgment and heaping praise on the justices for striking down Mamata’s policy of “snatching reservation meant for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs and giving it to Muslims for their votes.”

While Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress leaders trade charges amid calls to haul them up before the court for contempt, the Calcutta High Court’s order passed last week will lead to a windfall gain for the TMC this week in the last round of polling on 1 June — in as many as nine Lok Sabha seats — an aspect strangely nobody is talking about.